BELLEVUE, Iowa — A Jackson County man now faces a murder charge after authorities said he admitted to fatally shooting his estranged wife.

Christopher E. Prichard, 56, of Bellevue, is charged with first-degree murder in Iowa District Court of Jackson County in relation to the death of his wife, Angela Prichard, 55. Court documents related to the charge were filed Thursday, and his bond was set at $1 million during a court appearance that afternoon.

Tags

Recommended for you