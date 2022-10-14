BELLEVUE, Iowa — A Jackson County man now faces a murder charge after authorities said he admitted to fatally shooting his estranged wife.
Christopher E. Prichard, 56, of Bellevue, is charged with first-degree murder in Iowa District Court of Jackson County in relation to the death of his wife, Angela Prichard, 55. Court documents related to the charge were filed Thursday, and his bond was set at $1 million during a court appearance that afternoon.
His next court hearing is set for Thursday, Oct. 20. A conviction of first-degree murder in Iowa carries an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole.
Court documents state that Jackson County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to Mississippi Ridge Boarding Kennels in rural Bellevue at about 7:50 a.m. Saturday after a 911 call was placed and found owner Angela Prichard “dead from an apparent gunshot wound.” No firearm was found at the scene.
Authorities issued a public alert Saturday night seeking information on Christopher Prichard’s whereabouts. A no-contact order against Christopher Prichard was in place for Angela Prichard, and an arrest warrant had been issued but not yet served for him for allegedly violating the order.
At about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, he was arrested by authorities at a rural Jackson County home on that existing warrant, documents state.
“During the time of (Christopher Prichard’s) arrest, a single 20-gauge shotgun and ammo was seized relevant to the homicide investigation involving Angela,” documents state.
During an interview with law enforcement, Christopher Prichard reported that he was angry with his wife about the no-contact order and was arguing with her about the kennel.
“Chris also stated he knowingly violated the aforementioned no-contact order by entering the (kennel) carrying a 20-gauge shotgun for the purposes of confronting Angela,” documents state. “Chris further admitted that he shot Angie with the 20-gauge shotgun and then left the scene.”
Online court records show that a temporary protective order for Angela Prichard against her husband was issued Sept. 1. A judge fully approved the no-contact order on Oct. 7.
Court documents state that Christopher Prichard was charged with violating the order on Sept. 13 and was arrested. On that day, he sent a text message to Angela Prichard stating, “When I woke up this morning, I was hoping this was a bad dream. Happy anniversary.”
Documents state that Christopher Prichard later reported in court that he sent the message at the end of August, prior to the no-contact order being put in place, but the message did not send until September.
Documents state that Magistrate Sarah Oldsen did not find his explanation “credible,” as there were text messages sent between his phone and Angela Prichard’s phone on Sept. 1. Christopher Prichard was found guilty of violating the order and given credit for one day previously served in jail.
The protective order came months after Christopher Prichard was arrested on April 18 on a charge of first-offense domestic assault. Documents state that authorities responded to a Bellevue residence that day.
Angela Prichard reported that she and Christopher Prichard had gotten into a fight, and he threw a mug at her and slapped her. Angela Prichard reported that she threw the mug on the ground before calling her son, who then called police.
Christopher Prichard’s trial on that charge is set for Nov. 29.