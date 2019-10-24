CASCADE, Iowa — Two Cascade residents are seeking the office of the city’s mayor.
Incumbent Greg Staner will face a challenge from Marty Gadient in the Nov. 5 election. The city’s polling site is Memorial Hall, 320 First Ave. W., and polling hours will be from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Cascade Pioneer, the Telegraph Herald’s sister publication, asked the candidates about their backgrounds and goals for the city, should they be elected.
GREG STANER (Incumbent)Tell us about yourself.
“My wife, Madonna, and I were born and raised in Cascade and we have three kids. ... I am a graduate of Cascade High School and I have been employed at Webber Metals for 31 years.”
Why are you running?
“I have had the honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Cascade for 12 years and I would like to be able to continue to help Cascade as we move forward together.”
What is your primary goal?
“To continue working with property owners on revitalizing and developing the downtown district.”
What are the issues Cascade needs to address in the next five years?
“Continue rebuilding our aging infrastructure, (adding) a water filtration system and working with the community on the possibility of a new library.”
MARTY GADIENT
Tell us about yourself.
“I’m a graduate of Cascade High School. Married 24 years and have two children and four grandchildren. I’ve worked at Webber Metals for 24 years and lived in Cascade my entire life.”
Why are you running?
“I feel the city needs to listen to more of our citizens’ concerns. New people, new ideas.”
What is your primary goal?
“To examine and address our city’s core values and make any changes to benefit the community. We are not a large city; we shouldn’t be run like one. We choose to live in a small community because of the values.”
What are the issues Cascade needs to address in the next five years?
“I can’t say what the future will bring. What I can say is that any issues that may arise, we will listen to the voices of our community and construct a solution that works for the benefit of us all.”