Improving diversity and inclusion is a constant item on the to-do lists of local public libraries, and readers seem to be on board.
Over the course of 2021, the Galena (Ill.) Public Library District conducted a survey, focus groups and committee meetings aimed at developing priorities for the coming years.
One thing that came up again and again, and even was suggested when library visitors were invited to write ideas on post-it-notes in the library, was an increased focus on equity, diversity and inclusion.
“They wanted to see more,” library Director Jenna Diedrich said. “It was interesting to hear from our community that they wanted even more of it.”
The library is interested in expanding multicultural programing, developing services to address the needs of specific communities and expanding library collections.
“It is absolutely a focus,” Diedrich said. “We want to make sure we serve as many people as possible.”
Diversity also is an ongoing focus at the Dubuque County Library District, Director Amanda Vazquez said.
“We’re always trying to build a well-rounded collection that reflects the diversity of our community,” Vazquez said.
She noted that nationally and elsewhere in the state, there are reports of individuals attempting to limit the materials available in libraries, though she hasn’t seen any troubles in the county library. Vazquez serves on the Iowa Library Association’s Committee for Diversity and Inclusion and Intellectual Freedom Committee.
Nick Rossman, director of Carnegie-Stout Public Library in Dubuque, noted that many materials being challenged include diverse viewpoints.
Everyone should be able to make their own decisions about what information they want to access, Vazquez said. For that to be possible, diverse and inclusive collections have to exist.
The Carnegie-Stout Public Library collection development team finished an audit of the library’s collection last year.
Rossman said the audit showed that 12% of the library’s collection was inclusive, representing at least one of 12 categories — Asian, Black, indigenous, Latino, Middle Eastern, Jewish, Muslim, neurological or physical ability, multicultural, mental health or LGBTQ+.
“Our selectors make sure we have different materials that represent the different people of our community,” Rossman said. “It is important for people in our community who see themselves in any of these different categories to be able to come into the library and see materials that represent them.”
He said the results of the audit seemed in line with other libraries but that there still was work to be done.
“This is one of those things where there’s never really an end destination,” Rossman said. “We’re always moving the target and always working to make it better.”
He said a similar focus in the publishing industry has made the task easier.
“Book publishers have made a significant increase in focus as well,” Rossman said.
There are more options for libraries to choose from, and vendors often develop lists by genre that include diverse materials, Rossman said.
He said diversity and inclusivity in libraries is important because of the role libraries play in community building.
“There’s definitely a role that public libraries try to play as large groups of immigrants or other cultures come to town,” Rossman said. “What are some of the ways we can make them feel a part of the community?”
In Galena, Diedrich said the library would be incorporating equity, diversity and inclusion training this year, in addition to consistent efforts to ensure a diverse collection.
“We want to make sure we’re seeing it in our staff and materials and programs,” Diedrich said.
Libraries play a role in exposing people to new ideas and concepts, Vazquez said.
“There’s a concept in librarianship that libraries should have both mirrors and windows,” Vazquez said.
Visitors should be able to look into the shelves and find materials that resonate with them, reflecting their life experiences like a mirror. But there also should be materials that give patrons a better understanding of others.
“We don’t want to have a collection that just looks like the community,” Vazquez said. “We want to have collections that reflect more of the wider world.”