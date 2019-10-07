ANDREW, Iowa — Jackson County officials are narrowing down options for the future of a former county jail building in Andrew.
Jackson County Historic Preservation Commission members last week held a meeting to present options for potential projects to update the old Jackson County Jail building, located on Emmet Street.
Constructed in 1871, the stone building served as the county’s jail until 1898. Since then, it has held a variety of roles and recently has been used for tours. The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Donald Wentworth, chairman of the commission, said officials hope to renovate the building so it can be used and preserved.
“There aren’t many of these stone jails left in the country,” Wentworth said. “It has a significant importance to county history, so it’s definitely worth preserving.”
Wentworth said feasibility studies are being conducted to determine the viability of such renovations.
The two options commission members are exploring include converting the jail into a vacation rental inn or turning it into an empty retail space for a business.
Both options would also involve restoration of the third floor to be used as an apartment.
Wentworth said both options have received support from Jackson County residents, with the ultimate emphasis being on preserving as much of the building as possible.
“We want to keep the facade looking as original as we can,” Wentworth said. “It’s a process that is going to be costly, compared to renovating a normal building.”
However, work starting on the jail is still a long way away. Wentworth said a decision on what the commission will do likely will not be made until the spring. Actually completing the project probably will take much longer.
“This is a marathon, not a sprint,” Wentworth said. “It will be done in phases, and we are looking for project completion between five to 10 years from now. Things have to be done right.”
Wentworth said much of that time likely will be spent working on final designs for the renovation and fundraising. A cost for the renovation has not yet been determined.
Andrew Mayor Michael Roeder said he supports the project, noting that the small community wouldn’t be able to preserve the building by itself.
“It’s very historical, so I’d like to see something done,” Roeder said. “A small town like us doesn’t have the finances to do anything with it.”