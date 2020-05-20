After Molly Norton's spring semester at Dubuque Senior High School abruptly ended when Iowa schools closed for the year, she was forced to stay home and find a way to entertain herself.
She jumped online and looked for books to read and quickly realized she needed to renew her Carnegie-Stout Public Library card, which she hadn't used in years.
Fortunately, she was able to do that online and quickly started browsing through the thousands of books the library's online database offered.
“It’s been going good with my new free time," Norton said. "I read like three books a week. I have been reading a lot of young adult fiction and tacky teen novels.”
Norton said she is new to e-books but loves how easy the library's app is to navigate on her iPad. Now, she has an entire virtual library at the tip of her fingers, day and night.
“All of what they are showing you is completely tailored to you," she said. Rather than walking into a library and seeing hundreds of books and not knowing where to start."
Like Norton, others have turned to e-books and audio-books as a way to fill their time and take advantage of libraries while the physical buildings remain closed.
Susan Henricks, director of Carnegie-Stout Public Library, said since February, the library's online database has seen a 107% spike in users logging on to download e-books, audio-books, magazines and other online services.
Henricks said even though Dubuque businesses have begun reopening, the library is holding off until the area sees a significant decrease in positive COVID-19 cases. When it does, it will have limited services and will only allow a certain amount of people in at one time.
But even when life returns to normal, Henricks said she believes the interest in digital services will remain popular.
“We have put a lot more money into the collection so the waiting time is not long," she said. "When it comes to digital materials, once it is discovered people go back and use it again.”
Last week, the Dubuque County Library District Asbury branch lined carts stacked with books outside the building after receiving more than 800 requests for curbside book pick up.
Michael Wright, director of the Dubuque County Library District, said the library is likely to reopen its doors at 50% normal capacity in the next week or two.
Similar to Carnegie-Stout Public Library, the Dubuque County Library District has seen a huge uptick in digital use since the pandemic began.
Wright said from April 2019 to April 2020, the library district has seen an 126% increase in e-book checkouts. But that's not all. Audio-book rentals from last April to this April have increased by about 15%.
The library also has begun allowing remote access to its Ancestry.com subscription. Last April, the site had 48 successful sessions. But this April it had 1,295 — a 2,598% increase, Wright said.
“Some people will not be comfortable coming out even when we reopen, so I expect that usage will stay high," he said. "It’s also really convenient. You can do it at 2 a.m. or 10 p.m. It doesn’t matter."