The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Kenneth J. Gibbs, 60, of North Buena Vista, Iowa, was arrested at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday in Holy Cross, on charges of assault with injury, public intoxication and obstruction of emergency communication. Court documents state that Gibbs assaulted Patricia L. Gaul, 47, of Epworth, Iowa.
- Steven M. Spiegelhalter, 44, of 2998 Washington St., reported $500 worth of criminal damage done to a vehicle at about 9:05 p.m. Tuesday while it was parked in the area of East 27th and Jackson streets.