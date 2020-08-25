LANCASTER, Wis. — Lancaster Common Council members recently approved another request by State Theatres to waive the lease payment made to the city for use of Grantland Theatre inside City Hall.
The council unanimously approved waiving the third quarter lease payment of $1,500 made to the city — $500 per month for July, August and September.
The council approved foregoing second-quarter lease payments in the same amount to the city at its May meeting.
Officials anticipate that Grantland Theatre will reopen in October, after having been closed since March 25 when Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order to close all non-essential businesses in Wisconsin due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The theater has remained closed due to the lack of movies being produced, also due to the pandemic.