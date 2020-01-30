Katie Prejean showed her love of stories on Wednesday night.
Speaking before a crowd of about 500 people at Clarke University in Dubuque, Prejean shared stories of her family and humorous moments in her life.
She recalled one moment in a Minneapolis airport when she saw a toddler cheering on strangers at a baggage claim, but with Prejean, the stories always have another meaning.
“Your value and worth comes not from what you do but who you are, which is a child of God,” she said before the event. “That’s the message I want to convey to people.”
Roosevelt Middle School seventh-grader Logan Clemen said she appreciated Prejean’s personal approach to talking about faith.
“I thought she was interesting,” Logan said. “I like how she mixed in her message with her own life.”
Prejean’s appearance was organized by Dubuque Area Vocation Association, as part of its Faith on Fire series.
Len Uhal, a member of DAVA, said the bi-annual event is held as a way of inspiring youth to become more connected with their Catholic faith.
“It’s intended to help youth understand the importance of living their faith,” Uhal said. “We want them to stay active in their faith.”
Prejean said she has done public speaking events for two and a half years, from her home state of Louisiana to as far away as Australia, primarily focusing on her Catholic faith.
She focuses on connecting with her audience through personal stories.
On Wednesday, she shared anecdotes about her daughter and her experience of being in Iowa, where the weather is “white” and politicians are “everywhere.”
“I think that young people tend to resonate with stories,” she said before the event. “They are looking for stories and messages that we can hold onto.”
Uhal said many of the students — mainly middle- and high-schoolers — who attended the event Wednesday are enrolled in religious classes in their parishes.
Prejean said her speeches focus on telling young people that they have value, and that because they have value, they also have a purpose to make the world around them a better place.
“Young people are not looking just to hear that they are loved,” she said. “They also want a mission and a purpose. They want to accomplish something, and they need to be told that they can do that.”
Uhal said he believes it is important for youth to be engaged in their faith and inspired to be involved in it. Speakers such as Prejean help them connect with their religion.
“We want to pass on our faith to our children,” Uhal said. “It’s important for us to make sure they understand the importance that Jesus has in their life.”
Prejean said invigorating the faith of the country’s Catholic youth is essential to the church’s survival. She envisions a church that doesn’t talk down to parishioners but instead walks with and guides them through life.
Although she is uncertain if any of her speeches will guarantee young people will become more involved in their faith, for her, it’s always worth trying.
“I never found it a waste of time to invest in the life of a person who is trying to get to know Jesus,” Prejean said. “I see great value in that.”