This week marks Winter Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin and Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Illinois, and earlier this month, Iowa marked Winter Awareness Day.
It’s the time of the year that officials remind residents of the seasonal hazards that can occur when temperatures drop and precipitation turns white.
Grant County (Wis.) Sheriff Nate Dreckman has a simple message for motorists as winter approaches.
“Slow down. Slow down. Slow down,” he said.
Dreckman said some motorists don’t seem to take winter — and its accompanying hazards — seriously enough.
“We’ve had people complain to the highway department about them not plowing the roads well enough so they can drive the speed limit,” he said. “Motorists need to realize they have to slow down, especially when there is a winter weather event.”
The timing of the awareness week events is apt for this area. The average date of the Dubuque area’s first measurable snowfall is Nov. 15, according to National Weather Service records.
Meteorologists define a blizzard as sustained winds or frequent gusts of 35 mph or higher, combined with enough falling or blowing snow to reduce visibility to less than a quarter mile for a period of three or more hours.
In Wisconsin, Grant County joins Manitowoc County as having recorded nine official blizzards since the winter of 1982-83. Iowa and Lafayette counties have each recorded seven during the period, with Crawford County recording five.
Dreckman said in winter conditions, motorists need to take precautions commensurate with the season.
“Be patient with the snowplow operators as they do their job,” he said. “Don’t follow them too close and allow them to get the work done to make the roads better.”
Dreckman recommends preparing for winter driving earlier rather than later, drawing from his personal experience.
“I worked for a tire installer during my college years, and so many people wait until the last minute to get good tires on their vehicle,” he said. “Do it ahead of time.”
It’s not uncommon for area winter storms to strand vehicles.
“We have an incredible highway department, but it takes a period of time for them to get out there and clear the roads,” said Steve Braun, Grant County emergency management director. “Every now and then, we have an exceptional storm and we have had people stuck overnight on a roadway.”
In one notable example, a winter storm stranded more than 30 vehicles on U.S. 20 in Jo Daviess County, Ill., between Elizabeth and Stockton during the winter of 2014-15.
Jo Daviess County Sheriff Kevin Turner recommends motorists maintain a winter storm kit in their vehicle.
“You want to have some blankets, gloves and a shovel to keep snow away from your exhaust pipe,” Turner said. The latter recommendation can reduce the risk of carbon monoxide exposure for a motorist stranded in a running vehicle.
Turner also recommends heeding official advisories against travel.
“Our county plows go home at 10 p.m., so when we issue an advisory, you are potentially putting our first responders at risk when you are traveling (and become stranded),” he said.