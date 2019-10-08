A group looking to raise awareness for diabetes has opened up a new disc golf course in East Dubuque.
The nine-hole course at Dunleith Park is part of a local effort from a group of residents trying to honor their friend Jesse Lutgen, who died in 2018 from complications with diabetes. A grand opening for the course was held Sunday.
Scott Lee, of the group, said the disc golf course, named Nubbs 9, is the result of fundraising conducted over the past year through disc golf events.
“We see this as a way of honoring his memory,” Lee said. “He was always a fan of disc golf.”
Lee said he hopes to continue to host disc golf events to spread awareness on the complications faced by people with diabetes.