CASCADE, Iowa — A recent Capri College graduate is picking up the shears in Cascade, setting up shop where a longtime barber just hung up his.
Runaway Cuts is being set up by Faith Hazer in the building that previously housed Terry’s Barbershop. Terry Frasher retired last month after 51 years of running the business.
Hazer grew up in Bernard and attended Cascade High School. It was during high school that she began the path that has led to her new business.
“I’ve always been interested in the beauty industry,” Hazer said. “It really kicked off when I was in drama in high school — I was the chairman of the makeup committee.”
After high school, Hazer attended Capri in Dubuque, graduating in the summer of 2020.
“You have to put in 2,100 hours, so it usually takes about a year and a half,” she said. “I previously worked in a salon and graduated from Capri at the end of June, so I’m still fresh in the stylist community, but it’s going pretty well so far.”
Hazer will rent the building from her grandparents Patti and Garry Steffen, owners of The Quilting Tree.
Hoping to open soon, Hazer is working diligently to get everything set up.
“It’s been really fun,” she said. “We’re painting, cleaning, getting all the disinfectants, shopping and getting my licenses in order. You need a shop license; I have my cosmetology license and my LLC.”
Hazer hopes her new endeavor is the start of a long-standing business in the Cascade community.
“Hopefully, I can get the people who came to Terry, but I’m open to anyone and everything,” she said. “I specialize in men’s haircuts, although I will accept women’s haircuts and eventually maybe I’ll get into some color.”