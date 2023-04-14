In 2003, Dave Hoffman, of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Bureau, held a trumpeter swan for Bellevue Elementary School second-graders to touch before it was released at Big Mill Wildlife Area near Bellevue, Iowa.
The introduction of a pair of birds to a Jackson County wildlife area made a splash 20 years ago.
Two female trumpeter swans were released in April 2003 at Big Mill Wildlife Area, west of Bellevue, Iowa. The release was part of the state’s efforts to restore native populations of the birds.
The only swan native to Iowa, and North America’s largest waterfowl, trumpeter swans nested throughout the area prior to European settlement. Wetland drainage and unregulated hunting diminished the numbers, and the last wild nesting trumpeter swan in Iowa was reported in 1883 in Hancock County.
Numbers of the swans slowly climbed after restoration efforts began in 1993, and more than 100 pairs of the birds currently nest across Iowa.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the swans’ arrival in the Bellevue area in its April 17, 2003, edition.
2 TRUMPETER SWANS DIVE INTO NEW HABITAT
BELLEVUE, Iowa — While children cheered from the bank of a large wetland, two young-adult trumpeter swans splashed into their new home Wednesday.
The 10-month-old females were released at Big Mill Wildlife Area, west of Bellevue, where it is hoped they will learn to fly and return someday to nest and raise families. The two graceful white swans, weighing more than 20 pounds each, took to their aquatic habitat with gusto. They charmed their audience, second-graders from Bellevue Elementary School, by wiggling their tails, trumpeting and ducking their heads under water as they swam away from shore.
The swans had been raised in West Bend and Webster City as part of Iowa’s Trumpeter Swan Restoration Program through the Department of Natural Resources. North America’s largest waterfowl were once plentiful across Iowa. However, the state’s wetlands were drained by settlers and the huge birds were harvested for meat, feathers and down until they disappeared from Iowa’s natural landscape.
Before releasing the swans, Dave Hoffman, state swan-restoration coordinator, told the students about the gentle waterfowl, their habitat and the dangers they face in the wild.
“We still have people shooting them, they fly into power lines, they eat lead pellets from the bottom of lakes, and if they eat moldy bread or feed they can get mold into their lungs,” Hoffman said.
Though it was cold and blustery, the children listened intently and asked lots of questions. They were surprised to learn that swans like to nest on top of muskrat mounds and eat aquatic plants, not fish.
When Hoffman eventually pulled the swans from their carriers, he let the students gather around while he and another state worker held them firmly. The youngsters were eager, but they restrained their touches to gentle pats.
“It felt as soft as my hamster,” said Breanna Till, 8.
After scores of tiny hands had touched the patient swans, the two were carried to the edge of the cold, gray water. The children counted down and let out a collective gasp as the swans splashed into the pond.
“That was cool when they let them go,” said Taylor Jacobsen, 8, grinning.
