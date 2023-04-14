2003: Trumpeter Swan
In 2003, Dave Hoffman, of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Bureau, held a trumpeter swan for Bellevue Elementary School second-graders to touch before it was released at Big Mill Wildlife Area near Bellevue, Iowa.

 Telegraph Herald file

The introduction of a pair of birds to a Jackson County wildlife area made a splash 20 years ago.

Two female trumpeter swans were released in April 2003 at Big Mill Wildlife Area, west of Bellevue, Iowa. The release was part of the state’s efforts to restore native populations of the birds.

