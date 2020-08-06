Dubuque Community School Board members will meet next week to decide whether to move the first day of school to Aug. 24.
The board will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, at the Forum, 2300 Chaney Road.
This week, Superintendent Stan Rheingans recommended pushing the first day of school back from Aug. 14 to 24, which originally had been scheduled as the first day of school.
The date change aims to give district leaders more time to work with public health officials on the details of contact tracing and how they will communicate with parents about positive COVID-19 cases.
If the board approves the move, student orientation days would be held on Aug. 20 and 21.