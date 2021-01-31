MCGREGOR, Iowa — A Manchester man recently pleaded not guilty to several charges after authorities said he stole a vehicle and led officers on a two-state, high-speed chase that ended when he crashed.
While he fled the scene and stole another vehicle, authorities report finding his ID in the first stolen truck.
Devan P. Forbes, 22, is charged in Iowa District Court of Clayton County with second-degree theft, third-degree burglary, felony eluding and interference with official acts. He also faces seven traffic citations in that county in connection to the incident.
His next court hearing is set for March 23.
Court documents state that the chase started in Prairie du Chien, Wis., where police tried to pull over a vehicle with no license plates driven by Forbes. The chase crossed the Mississippi River bridge, with Forbes driving in the oncoming lane of traffic on U.S. 18 at times and at speeds of more than 80 mph in a 55-mph zone.
Forbes then turned onto Klein Brewery Road and lost control of his vehicle at its intersection with Keystone Road, authorities reported. The vehicle crashed and Forbes was able to flee the area on foot.
The vehicle had been stolen from Cedar Falls. Forbes’ ID was found inside, the documents state.
Authorities then learned that another truck was stolen about one mile away. Authorities reported that camera footage later showed Forbes with that vehicle at a convenience store in Monona.