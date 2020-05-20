DYERSVILLE, Iowa — If Dyersville Aquatic Center opens this year, only 25 people would be allowed inside at a time, and attendees will have to be masked when they are not in the water, according to proposed guidelines.
During their meeting this week, City Council members discussed plans for the aquatic center, given the COVID-19 pandemic. Ultimately, they voted, 4-1, to table making a decision to June 1 on whether the facility would open this year.
“We’ve got another council meeting June 1, and to me, that is really the true deadline of when we can open up the pool,” said Council Member Tom Westhoff. “There could be a real shift, and I am not sure what direction that shift would be.”
Mike English cast the lone vote against tabling the issue, saying he did not want to see the pool open this year.
“There are just so many unknowns out there and the rules that we have ahead of us — it just kind of seems like it’s hardly worth it,” he said.
During the meeting, City Administrator Mick Michel walked council members through three options for the aquatic center.
The first is to not open the facility this year, a move that would save the city $163,969.
The second and third options both involved opening the pool, but to practice social distancing, no more than 25 people would be allowed “during all open slots” in accordance with current social distancing guidelines. That equates to a maximum of 75 people per day, according to the city website.
In the second option, the pool is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 1 to Aug. 9 but does not offer swimming lessons. The city would save a total of $96,174.
In the third option, the pool opens on July 1 and offers swimming lessons. The city still would save $35,323.
“I want to let the public know this is going to be a different experience,” Michel said. “I think it would be irresponsible if we just opened it and didn’t have any restrictions. To do it based on CDC rules and OSHA standards, there can’t be any slides. If you’re not in the water, you must wear a mask.”
About 500 people participated in an online survey that recently ended regarding the city’s recreational offerings.
Among respondents, 72% were “excited” to visit the municipal pool this summer, 60% were excited for swimming lessons and 51% were excited to participate in the city’s baseball and softball programs.
When asked about the aquatic center, 46% of survey participants said they would like to see it open this year but will understand if it does not.
If the pool opens, it won’t be business as usual, Michel said. Lockers would not be accessible, and pool chairs would need to be spaced 6 feet apart. Only packaged food and drink would be sold at the concession stand, and adults would have to sign liability waivers.
“It’s really a policy matter of how we want to create a safe and healthy environment at the pool,” Michel said. “Right now, we are seeing nationwide that a lot of municipalities are looking at closing the pool this year.”
Galena, Ill., recently announced that it would not open its municipal pool this year. In Earlville, Iowa, a final decision has not been made, according to City Clerk Linda Gaul.
“We are still hopeful,” she said. “We are kind of watching what other pools are doing and what’s best for the patrons and the staff.”