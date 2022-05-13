Dubuque County officials are preparing for a complete resurfacing and bridge replacement on much of Old Highway Road next year, but the project also might include running conduit for high-speed-internet fiber.
The roadwork recently was approved by county supervisors as part of the county’s five-year road construction plan. It includes resurfacing the road from the city of Farley to just east of Seippel Road in Dubuque, replacing culverts, adding safety lighting and replacing the bridge over the railroad tracks just west of Seippel.
County Engineer Anthony Bardgett called it the county’s “priority one” project for 2023 and expects work to begin next May, starting on the Farley end. He estimated the project would cost about $4 million and take about six months to complete.
“It’s going to be a major project for us,” he said. “Obviously, it’s going to be a major traffic issue as well, a lot of detouring. But it’s a once-in-25-years-type project.”
Bardgett told the Telegraph Herald that much of that stretch of roadway had not been resurfaced for around 25 years. The project will be funded by the county’s Farm-to-Market Fund portion of the state’s road use gas tax.
The project also potentially presents an opportunity to incorporate the “Middle Mile” conduit project previously proposed by County IT Director Nathan Gilmore for use of American Rescue Plan Act dollars.
“There’s no better project that we’re going to have that’s going to connect the county from east to west in one shot,” Bardgett told county supervisors this week. “It’s rare that we see something this long that also impacts several cities, several towns. It could play a really great role of connecting east to west, being that main corridor to branch off of in the future.”
Gilmore pitched the Middle Mile project to the Board of Supervisors in February. The centerpiece was to create a core length of conduit across the county from east to west that could be leased to internet providers to connect rural communities to them with their fiber. It would provide a foundation for further branches north and south to other communities.
“Digital equity is the cornerstone challenge that occurred during COVID,” Gilmore told supervisors this week. “It was glaringly obvious — those who could do remote learning, do remote health care, do remote work and have premium entertainment while stuck at home. This is a try to start leveling the playing field.”
At the time of his initial proposal, Gilmore envisioned running the conduit along the Heritage Trail. That was estimated to cost around $3 million. Branching out to connect that conduit to nearby cities would have increased it to around $5 million.
Gilmore estimated that the new proposal, in conjunction with the Old Highway Road project, would cost about $5.5 million. But he noted that the estimate also assumed the county would foot the cost entirely, without contributions from any municipalities along the route.
“This is assuming no cities partner with us monetarily to have a stake in this — if we just went straight through … rolled our own and then potentially leased it back to the city if that’s what they want,” he said.
Should cities wish to buy in, Gilmore noted that the county’s financial burden would change.
Supervisor Ann McDonough called Middle Mile an important project and appropriate use for ARPA funding.
“It’s infrastructure that will stand for many generations,” she said. “Being a partner with our county’s cities, I think we need to be there.”
Supervisor Harley Pothoff said he needed to know more about how internet service and cost would impact county residents.
“A dollar is still a dollar,” he said. “At what point is the extra speed not feasible for my wallet?”
Supervisor Jay Wickham said he was supportive of the concept and would want it to be funded with federal money, if at all. But he also said he would need to hear from stakeholders before he would commit millions.
“I think and feel that there will be a demand there and the public will benefit,” he said. “My question is, where are they? Where are their comments? Where are the connections?”
Gilmore said it was his first goal to get those answers.
“I would like permission to start building the big tent — go to the internet providers, to the city clerks, to the mayors, to hospitals, to school districts — and start talking to everyone about this concept, explain the value, explain the reasons and get their knowledge, get their positive or negative responses and get them to participate,” he said.
Gilmore will bring the gathered information to the supervisors in the coming weeks with hopes of the project being engineered alongside the Old Highway roadway project. Of the estimated $5.5 million cost, an estimated $475,000 is for engineering. The design for the roadway project is due to be completed in December.