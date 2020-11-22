Bob Daly has joined the staff of Fidelity Bank & Trust as vice president of ag/commercial lending. He received his Bachelor of Science in ag business from Iowa State University and is a graduate of the Madison School of Banking. He has 36 years of banking experience.
•
Crescent Electric Supply Co., of East Dubuque, Ill., announced that Kristi Dahlke has joined the organization as chief financial officer.
•
Dubuque Bank and Trust hired:
Steve Willette as commercial banker team lead, SVP.
Doug Green as commercial banker, SVP.
Josh McQuillen as commercial banker.
•
Sam Wooden was elected to the Iowa Association for Justice Board of Governors during its annual convention in Des Moines. Wooden was elected from Judicial Subdistrict 1A.
•
Kellie Hancock has joined ReMax Advantage Realty. She is a licensed real estate agent and serves on the East Central Iowa Association of Realtors board.
•
Eagle Point Solar announced that it has hired Emily Doland as a senior staff accountant.
•
Dubuque Noon Optimist Club announced its 2020-2021 board: Beth McGorry, president; Ken Shannon, vice president; Shirley Shannon, secretary; Barb Perleth, treasurer; and board members Molly Casey, Lois Conzett, Tim Dolson, Abbey Degenhardt, Beth Ernzen, Sheila Harjehausen and Ron Bock. •
Medical Associates Cardiology Department has been granted a three-year term of accreditation by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission in Nuclear Cardiology. This accreditation demonstrates the facility’s ongoing commitment to providing quality patient care in nuclear cardiology.
•
RuhlHomes.com was honored with a national ranking by REAL Trends, a source of news, analysis and information for the residential real estate brokerage industry. RuhlHomes.com ranked fourth for best overall website, best community pages and best property detail pages. It also ranked fifth for overall design.