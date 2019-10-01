Three candidates hoping to represent Dubuque’s North End on the City Council squared off Monday.
The Dubuque League of Women Voters hosted a forum for the six total candidates for the Ward 3 and 4 seats ahead of the Tuesday, Oct. 8, primary election. The top two vote-getters for each seat will advance to the Nov. 5 election.
In Ward 3, which stretches from the city’s northern limits south to East 16th Street, Phil Atkinson, Angie Ma and Danny Sprank are running to serve the remaining two years of Kate Larson’s term. Larson resigned from the council last month because she is moving out of the city.
On Monday night, Atkinson portrayed himself as an everyman dedicated to giving residents the small boost they need to improve their lives by focusing city support on expanding skilled trades and opportunities to retrain low-skilled workers.
“I’m just a regular person looking to make a little bit of change,” he said.
Ma said the city needs a strong, independent leader who will embrace diversity and “listen first and talk second.” Ma, too, said she will not be a “rubber stamp” on everything that comes across her plate and will strive to make sure “that all are heard regardless” of age, race, gender and ethnicity.
Sprank highlighted his community involvement, including 10 years working with the North End Neighborhood Association.
“I grew up on a farm, and it’s all about hard work … digging in and doing what needs to happen,” he said. “I am more than willing to go to work.”
Ma, 43, a systems compliance specialist at IBM, wants to make the city’s North End, particularly Comiskey Park, a more welcoming area. She said she will fight to ensure that planned improvements to gentrify the Central Avenue business corridor do not push out low-income residents and small businesses as a result of rising property values and rents.
Atkinson, 29, a John Deere Dubuque Works assembler, seeks to promote better oversight and efficiency of city road and public works projects, in addition to economic growth with better-paying jobs and more quality, affordable housing for citizens.
Sprank, 35, who works at Giese Roofing Co., said he is focused on bolstering city partnerships and resources with businesses to better “retain and retrain our current workforce for the technology” of today and tomorrow.
Sprank, too, said he is committed to filling vacant storefronts and luring commercial development to the area by investing in improvements to turn the Central Avenue corridor into a pedestrian-friendly business district.
The candidates said they hope such improvements, combined with a renovated Comiskey, will help dispel perceptions of the area being unsafe.
“There’s no drugs in the park, people,” Sprank said of community stereotypes and perceptions of crime in the North End. “It’s a fine, quality neighborhood to live in.”
AFFORDABLE HOUSING: Sprank feels the city has sufficient affordable housing. He said he supports city and Greater Dubuque Development Corp. efforts to acquire, rehabilitate and resell blighted rental property as single-family homes to Dubuque’s growing workforce.
Ma said she supports a source-of-income ban that would prohibit landlords from refusing to rent to tenants based solely on the fact that they use public assistance to cover rent. She argued such refusals limit the availability of affordable housing in the city and discriminate against the elderly, disabled and veterans who rely on such assistance.
Atkinson said rents are way too high in the city, but he did not outline how he would remedy the problem.
FIVE FLAGS: All three candidates support a voter referendum on whether to move forward with a revamp of Five Flags Center that potentially could cost tens of millions of dollars.
Ma said the city can’t afford to “keep putting a Band-Aid on this place, and it’s something we need as a city,” as a cultural and entertainment amenity.
Atkinson said Five Flags “will always draw a crowd,” and he would like to increase its ability to draw bigger audiences and more popular, profitable shows.
Sprank said he would like to see more data on how well the center is operating and that he is unconvinced that residents are willing to foot the bill for a massive overhaul.
The top two vote-getters in the primary will advance to the general election on Nov. 5.