A Dubuque-based nonprofit with an emphasis on spreading creativity and innovation will soon be expanding its reach into multiple rural markets.
Creative Adventure Lab plans to launch new innovation labs in Cascade, Monticello, Bellevue, Maquoketa and Dyersville, according to executive director Jordan DeGree.
In October 2018, Creative Adventure Lab organization launched its first innovation lab at 210 Jones St. in Dubuque.
The lab provides incubator space in which new and existing businesses can operate, as well as coaching and entrepreneurial support programs for businesses. Moreover, the lab promotes innovation for existing businesses.
DeGree believes that these labs could be a critical addition to rural communities.
“People in many rural communities are dealing with population decline and seeing vacant storefronts,” DeGree said. “We believe the innovation lab model is a way to empower these small, rural communities and give them a vibrant new economic tool.”
Creative Adventure Lab's announcement comes at a time when various pieces of the funding puzzle are locking into place.
The Iowa Economic Development Authority on Friday awarded Creative Adventure Lab a $150,000 grant to support the launch of the five new labs. DeGree said that local governmental entities already also have pledged support to the concept.
He explained that each of the five new labs will have its own physical footprint, ranging from 1,500 to 2,000 square feet. These labs would be able to take advantage of resources from existing innovation labs, such as programming, management tools and administrative support.
DeGree said the first of the new innovation labs could open as early as June. One new lab would likely be opened in each subsequent quarter.
