U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst and U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson discussed veterans’ health care, education and related services with local veterans and students on Thursday at University of Dubuque.
The two Iowa Republicans took questions and feedback from a group of about 25 people during the roundtable discussion, sharing their thoughts on topics such as the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act, recently signed into law by President Joe Biden.
The legislation expands federal health care services for veterans experiencing health conditions that stem from exposure to toxic substances in burn pits, among other new benefits such as adding hypertension to a list of conditions presumed to be caused by exposure to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War.
Randy Rennison, executive director of Dubuque County Veterans Affairs, shared his frustration that the new benefits for veterans experiencing hypertension aren’t set to take effect until 2026.
“The effective dates should be the date that the bill was signed, for everyone, not all these different dates,” he said.
Ernst acknowledged his concerns, stating that Democratic lawmakers blocked Republicans from adding amendments to the legislation.
“We knew that there were so many deficiencies (with the PACT Act), and we were trying to slow things down and get some amendments on the bill that made sense, and we were told to take it as is,” Ernst said. “ … I support (the legislation) because we need to do this, but there were a lot of things that could have been better in that bill.”
Other attendees shared their concerns with issues from recruitment challenges facing the military, to difficulties faced by veterans who seek to transfer GI Bill benefits to their children.
Christina Schauer, an Army Reserve veteran and director of clinical and professional development at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, urged the lawmakers to advocate for more research into reproductive health issues faced by female veterans.
Hinson noted that the U.S. House of Representatives recently passed a bill requiring more information on services offered through the VA to be made available to women, which she hopes the Senate also will support.
“Many things do transcend politics, and I believe caring for our veterans and those who have served our country is one of those things,” she said.
In November’s election, Hinson faces Iowa Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha, in the race to represent Iowa’s new 2nd Congressional District.
In an emailed statement to the Telegraph Herald on Thursday, Mathis criticized Hinson for voting against legislation supporting veterans, including “playing politics” by initially voting against the PACT Act before supporting it in its final form.
“It infuriates me Ashley Hinson holds roundtables for photo ops with veterans after she voted against our veterans time and time again,” Mathis wrote.
