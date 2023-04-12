The Iowa Court of Appeals has ordered that a Dubuque man be resentenced on his conviction of several drug charges.
Tyrone D. Jones, 43, was sentenced in September to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and possession of clonazepam. Iowa District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley ordered the sentence.
Jones was arrested on the possession of methamphetamine and cocaine charges in May, and the possession of clonazepam charge in June. His plea agreement outlined a 15-year suspended sentence, but Ackley imposed the 15-year sentence.
Jones appealed his sentence and submitted nonoral arguments to the appeals court in March. He argued that the district court failed to give a reason as to why his sentence on both cases were being served consecutively, and "unproven conduct" was considered when ordering the sentence. He also argued that Ackley verbally said a $1,000 fine would be suspended, but the fine was imposed on the sentencing order.
The Iowa Court of Appeals filed its opinion Wednesday, vacating Jones' sentence and ordering a resentencing before a different judge. The opinion did not suggest what a new sentence should be.
The opinion states that the district court "improperly considered unproven acts in attributing 'more assaultive conduct' to Jones."