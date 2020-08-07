The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Amy A. Schmitz, 47, of 1834 Old Mill Road, was arrested at 12:36 a.m. Thursday at her residence on charges of domestic assault while displaying a weapon and child endangerment. Court documents state that Schmitz assaulted Mark J. Page, 55, while holding a kitchen knife in the presence of a 9-year-old child.
- Cheyenne M. Beyer, 23, of Lancaster, Wis., was arrested at 6:36 p.m. Wednesday in the south entrance parking lot at Mines of Spain State Recreation Area on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Richard L. Forsythe, 21, no permanent address, was arrested at 5:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Queen Street on charges of possession of methamphetamine, intoxication by drugs and providing false information.
- No. 229, reported $500 worth of criminal damage done to a vehicle between July 31 and Saturday while it was parked in the area of West Third and Main streets.
- Virgil A. Polkinghorn Jr., 45, no permanent address, reported a robbery resulting in the theft of $1,000 worth of clothing on July 28 from the 100 block of East 15th Street.
- Allied Pawn, 2013 Central Ave., reported the theft of $549 on July 6 at the store.
- Brooke T. Lundgren, 29, of Anamosa, Iowa, reported $1,000 worth of criminal damage done to her vehicle on July 4-5 while it was parked at Grand Harbor Resort and Waterpark.