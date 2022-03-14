DES MOINES — The Iowa House of Representatives on Monday night passed a bill that would allow ATVs and UTVs on state and county roads statewide.
The bill — several years in the making — drew wide bipartisan support including among area lawmakers.
It would allow all-terrain and utility vehicles on county and noninterstate roads statewide, would require users to be at least 18 years old, would mandate liability insurance coverage on the vehicles and would require a host of security requirements for the vehicles.
It also would require counties that already have ATV ordinances, such as Dubuque County, to reach agreements with user groups before changing them.
Iowa Rep. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, introduced a bill along these lines last year in his first session. As a representative of portions of three counties -- Dubuque, Jackson and Jones -- each with its own ATV ordinance, he said he was excited to vote in favor of the bill Monday night.
"This is a good bill for those three counties," he said. "They have all weighed in on this. There are so many compromises on this, so we keep some of the control with the county supervisors."
Iowa Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, touted the measure on social media after the House's passage.
"The ATV bill that makes (a) statewide set of rules to run ATVs that allows you to use state highways when going from one secondary road to another," he wrote. "We still need Senate approval, but it is a step in the right direction."
In recent years, many area counties and cities have adopted their own ATV/UTV ordinances, allowing them on select roads within their jurisdictions.
The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors adopted the county's rules in 2019 after a string of public hearings with extensive input. Opponents expressed safety concerns and questioned the necessity, while proponents predicted economic benefits and sought recreation. Very few issues have been reported since the ordinance went into effect.
Jackson County supervisors made their ordinance, which had been passed temporarily in 2014 and then extended, permanent in 2020.
The cities of Bellevue, Cascade, Dyersville, Maquoketa and Peosta also adopted or extended their own ordinances in recent years.
Ahead of the debate Monday, Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, said she had some concerns about the bill.
"My concern always is local control," she said. "Our county supervisors know and understand our roads better than anyone else. They know their local sheriff and state troopers. Between supervisors, law enforcement and constituents, they create good ordinances."
But, after she said she spoke with Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy, James voted in favor of the ATV bill.
"If this will offer some consistency, I'm a 'yes,'" she said.
With all area counties and multiple cities therein having slightly different rules, the state bill creates a blank slate for counties. It also allows cities the ability to make rules for their own roads.
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, had worked on an ATV bill last year, introducing an amendment then that allowed riders to take the quickest route across highways, since some areas are landlocked by them. She said Monday that the bill could be an economic development tool, especially by making rules generally the same in all counties.
"It’s not often that you relinquish local control," she said. "But if we want to grow the tourism aspect of it, the contiguous rules are going to be important. ... We don’t want our riders going over to Wisconsin. And in a border county, that’s what’s happening."
Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, also voted in favor of the bill. He made sure to clarify how language would affect Dubuque County specifically. Dubuque County's ordinance was designed to only last until June 30 of this year.
"Dubuque County went through a lot of convulsions a couple years ago trying to do their ordinance," he said. "It has a sunset on it because they wanted to come back and make any modifications based on experience."
Bill sponsor Iowa Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, said the bill would allow Dubuque County to be grandfathered in, with some caveats.
"Because they were grandfathered in effective Jan. 1, 2022, I think they could continue their resolution so long as they did not make changes that were more restrictive," he said. "If they were going to make changes more restrictive, that would have to be in concurrence with the groups. I’ve found the counties that have already passed these ordinances have great working relationships with the groups."
The bill now heads to the Senate.
Telegraph Herald reporter Benjamin Fisher reported this story from the Capitol.