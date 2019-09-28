SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Dubuque Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon (fall hours), near City Hall, 10th-13th and Iowa streets.
Dyersville (Iowa) Downtown Market, 8 a.m., grassy square between Xavier School and the north fork of the Maquoketa River, 311 Fourth Ave. SE
Fall Tiffany Windows Tours, 9 a.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St. Will feature a collection of more than 100 Tiffany windows at the 186-year-old church. Donations accepted for future window restorations.
Guttenberg (Iowa) Germanfest, 10 a.m., 500-600 blocks of South River Road. Will feature German food, beer, music and traditional dancing.
Mississippi Trails Hiking Club, meet at 2 p.m. on Camp Street next to Federal Express, backside of Hy-Vee on Locust Street in Dubuque for a day at Horseshoe Mound in Galena, Ill.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
TGIF on the Patio, 3 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
Johnnie Walker, 4 p.m., Son Chasers Social Club, 218 E. Amelia St., Cassville, Wis.
Theresa Rosetta, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 South Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Barn Dance, 7 p.m., 12471 U.S. 52, Green Island, Iowa. The Country Tradition Band will play traditional and modern country music.
David Minnihan Trio, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
“The Revolutionists,” 7:30 p.m., Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
Songfest, 7:30 p.m., University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St., Heritage Center. Hosted by the Dubuque Chorale, featuring choirs from area colleges, the Julien Chamber Choir, Heartland Harmony and the Music Men Barbershop Chorus.
Tony Walker, 9 p.m., Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
PAW Patrol Party, 1:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Spend the afternoon at Adventure Bay, make a PAW Patrol name tag, explore Marshall’s fire engine, dig in Rubble’s construction and enjoy puppy treats. Pre-registration required. For ages 2-kindergarten.
DESTINATIONS
Today
Walk with General Grant, 10 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill. No reservations required. Meet at the hotel lobby.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Attitude Adjustment Group, 1166 Main St., lower level. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road, suite 7. Just the first 164 Pages Group.
Alcoholic Anonymous: The Something New Group, 9 a.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Ave. Meeting is based on “As Bill Sees It” and the “AA 12 and 12.” Details: 563-663-3631.
Dubuque Parkinson’s Support Group, 10 a.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave., auditorium, next to cafeteria. Details: Gerald Osterhaus, 563-582-7313.
AA Women’s Group, 10:30 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Al-Anon Saturday Morning AFG, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, rooms 1A and 1B.
Debtors Anonymous, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1H. Money and debt meeting from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., with quiet time for working on numbers from 11:30 a.m. to noon. Details: debtorsanonymous.org.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book, 6:30 p.m., Dickeyville (Wis.) village offices, 500 East Avenue, east doors. Details: 608-331-0255.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor, room 6D. A 12-step group. Details: 563-557-9196.
Al-Anon Missing Link, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, rooms 1A and 1B, Alateen (ages 12 older) room 1H, Younger Alateen (ages 7-11) room 6B.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Fall Craft and Bake Sale, 9 a.m., St. Joseph’s Key West (Iowa) school gym, 10270 Key West Drive. Crafts and baked goods, all made by parishoners of the church. Lunch also will be available for purchase.