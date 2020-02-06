DUBUQUE
Today
American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St., big band and oldies dance, 5-8 p.m.
Friday
Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits, A Pirate Over 50, 5-9 p.m.
St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St., (accessible drop off alley entrance). St. Luke’s Fabulous Fridays Artist Performance Series, 12-12:35 p.m.
The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St., First Friday Acoustic Jam with the Alumatics, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Five Flags Center, 405 Main St., The Mountaintop, 7:30 p.m.
Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar & Grill, Wayne Cook and Boots Hefel Band, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Saturday
Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St., Jeff Theisen, 6-10 p.m.
Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road, Jon Sendt, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St., Latin Club Night featuring DJ Papi, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Sundown Mountain Ski Resort, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits, Mixed Emotions Band, 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Five Flags Center, 405 Main St., The Mountaintop, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday
Sundown Mount Ski Resort, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits, Nate Jenkins, 1:30-5:30 p.m.
University of Dubuque Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett St., “The Princess and the Pea,” 2-3:30 p.m.
Tuesday
University of Dubuque Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett St., “The Office! A Musical Parody,” 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road, karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m.
DYERSVILLE, Iowa
Saturday
Dyersville Golf & Country Club, 1010 20th St N., mystery dinner fundraiser, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
MAQUOKETA, Iowa
Saturday
Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Matt McPherson, 7-10 p.m.