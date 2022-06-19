MANCHESTER, Iowa — Recent documents filed in a lawsuit allege that video recordings of a fatal crash in Manchester were “manipulated” to cover up evidence of what occurred.
The lawsuit was filed last year in the Iowa District Court of Delaware County by Sandra and Daniel Mormann, of Colesburg, the parents of Augustin G. Mormann, 31.
The Mormanns are suing the City of Manchester, as well as Manchester Police Chief Jim Hauschild and Officer James Wessels, in connection with their son’s death. Augustin Mormann died Jan. 15, 2021, from injuries sustained after crashing his motorcycle during a high-speed chase on Dec. 10, 2020.
The Mormanns allege Wessels used “intentional, excessive and/or reckless force” during the chase and caused the crash, documents state. The couple also allege that Hauschild engaged “in a conspiracy to cover up Wessels’ conduct.”
Attorneys representing the City of Manchester, Hauschild and Wessels have denied all claims against their clients.
The most recent documents filed by the Mormanns’ attorney cite a forensic video examination report conducted by Primeau Forensics.
“(The report) contains conclusive evidence that the Manchester PD manipulated and/or backdated sealed evidence in the case in an attempt to cover up the missing video from Wessels’ cruiser camera,” documents state.
Police reported that the video recording device from Wessels’ vehicle was sealed after the crash but is dated as being sealed the day before the crash, documents state. The device also includes video recordings recorded “up to three months” after the device was sealed.
“This is absolutely impossible unless the recording was sealed three months after the murder and the seal was backdated,” documents state.
The documents were filed as part of a resistance to a motion for protective order filed by attorneys for the City of Manchester, Hauschild and Wessels.
The motion does not address the claims in the plaintiffs’ resistance, as it was filed beforehand.
But the motion argues that certain topics should be excluded during a deposition of the City of Manchester, including questions on other instances of dash camera footage not being recorded.
“The reasons why (Wessels) did not record this incident will certainly be addressed in the deposition of (Wessels),” the motion states. “Evidence concerning other incidents that were not recorded by other officers is neither relevant nor reasonably calculated to lead to the discovery of admissible evidence.”
The motion also asks to exclude questions on Manchester Police policies for gathering evidence in criminal investigations, as the lawsuit is not a criminal case.
“The fact that Plaintiffs believe (Wessels) should have been charged with a crime as a result of this incident … or that Defendants conspired to cover up a ‘murder,’ ... is equally irrelevant,” the motion states.
A hearing to discuss the motion for protective order is set for Tuesday, June 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.