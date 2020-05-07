A woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in Dubuque.
Lorraine A. Shaffer, 88, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at about 8:05 a.m. Monday on Dodge Street under the Fremont Avenue overpass. Police said Joshua P. Hanten, 41, of Dubuque, was eastbound when he slowed for an animal in the roadway and was rear-ended by Shaffer’s vehicle.
Shaffer was cited with failure to maintain control of her vehicle.