EPWORTH, Iowa — Western Dubuque High School recently announced its 2021 Young Accomplished Alumni, recognizing six people who have graduated in the past 10 years and shown exceptional success in their chosen field.
This year’s group features one Fulbright scholar, one substance abuse counselor/social worker, one small business owner, two seeking advanced degrees and one college athlete.
Theresa Brehm:
A recent Iowa State University graduate with a double degree in global resource systems and environmental science, with a minor in agronomy, Brehm traveled abroad for agricultural internships and service-learning experiences in Peru, Uganda and India.
Zack Butcher:
Butcher was Missouri Valley Conference decathlon champion in 2021, winning four events, and a business major at University of Northern Iowa, with a focus in real estate and entrepreneurship, while pursuing a minor in sports administration.
Raegan Hoefler:
An Iowa State University graduate with a Bachelor of Science in genetics and a minor in agronomy, she is a Ph.D. candidate in plant breeding and plant genetics at University of Wisconsin, where she is researching how to optimize cereal breeding programs to increase their accuracy and efficiency using fewer resources.
Tyler Johnson:
A University of South Dakota graduate, Johnson took a position as a chemical dependency counselor at the South Dakota State Prison and is working on his master’s degree in social work at South Dakota.
Katelyn Soat:
Soat graduated from University of Dubuque in 2019 and opened her own bridal boutique All in One Bridal by Katelyn on Main Street in Dubuque at age 23.
Brant Walker: A 2020 University of Iowa economics and mathematics graduate, Walker was awarded a Fulbright scholarship to study the effects of European Union emissions policy in Germany for 10 months.