Prairie du Chien officials are searching for a new fire chief/inspector.
City Common Council members recently accepted Jeff Boughton’s resignation with a unanimous vote.
Boughton assumed the office in December 2017 after former Chief Harry Remz retired that August. Boughton previously served as a fire chief in Boscobel and deputy fire chief in Verona.
The city is accepting applications through 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2. The full-time position has an initial salary of about $51,000.
For more information, visit www.bit.ly/2NCXgbW or call City Administrator Chad Abram at 608-326-6406.