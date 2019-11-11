Prairie du Chien officials are searching for a new fire chief/inspector. 

City Common Council members recently accepted Jeff Boughton’s resignation with a unanimous vote.

Boughton assumed the office in December 2017 after former Chief Harry Remz retired that August. Boughton previously served as a fire chief in Boscobel and deputy fire chief in Verona.

The city is accepting applications through 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2. The full-time position has an initial salary of about $51,000. 

For more information, visit www.bit.ly/2NCXgbW or call City Administrator Chad Abram at 608-326-6406.

Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.

Tags