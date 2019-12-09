GALENA, Ill. – Authorities today released the name of a man killed in a hunting accident Saturday in Jo Daviess County.
Brian Busker, 40, of Scales Mound, was fatally shot, according to Rachel Torbert, assistant chief of staff for communications for Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
Authorities responded at 2:45 p.m. Saturday after the shooting was reported near Tippett Road in rural Galena.
Busker was part of a hunting party with 10 others who were doing a deer drive when he was shot in the head, Torbert said. Busker was pronounced dead at the scene.
Illinois Conservation Police are leading the investigation, assisted by the Illinois State Police and Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, Torbert said. Part of that investigation is determining who fired the fatal shot.