LANCASTER, Wis. – Local middle and high school students have created a new public art installation in downtown Lancaster.
The installation features 20 art pieces celebrating goats and will be displayed downtown through October, according to a press release.
Some of the goat pieces will be auctioned off at the end of the display, with proceeds benefitting local art education.
Goat cheese manufacturer Saputo supported the project, which was held in conjunction with Lancaster Middle and High School, the Lancaster Area Chamber of Commerce, and City of Lancaster.