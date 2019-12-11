PEOSTA, Iowa — Two people have submitted documents declaring candidacy for the Peosta mayor position.
Jack Kalb and James Merten each filed affidavits of candidacy with the Dubuque County Auditor’s office. The two have secured spots on the ballot for the Jan. 14 special election.
The election is being held to fill a vacancy left by former Mayor Larry Mescher, who resigned in October. City Council members initially signaled intent to fill Mescher’s position via appointment, but a citizen petition with more than 100 signatures forced the special election.
Neither Kalb nor Merten returned phone messages seeking comment for this story. The deadline to file for the mayoral seat is 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20.