GALENA, Ill. -- Galena Area Chamber of Commerce has launched a new, free program to offer support for local businesses.
The Entrepreneur Lab seeks to assist local startups and existing businesses through providing coaching, monthly roundtables and panel discussions. The businesses do not have to be chamber members.
Advice provided to businesses will cover topics including online sales, business management and social media, according to a press release.
Businesses interested in using the services can register for free at tinyurl.com/1opiux6s.