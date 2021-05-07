DARLINGTON, Wis. — A rural Platteville man recently pleaded guilty to repeatedly sexually assaulting a child.
Casey G. Beyer, 34, pleaded guilty in Lafayette County Circuit Court to charges of first-degree child sex assault and repeated sexual assault of the same child, both felonies. As part of a plea deal, a charge of child enticement was dismissed.
The Republican Journal reported that the charges stemmed from sexual assaults that occurred from June 2017 until the summer of 2020. The abuse was reported last August.
A sentencing hearing has been set for July 16.
In 2006, Beyer pleaded guilty in Grant County Circuit Court to second-degree sexual assault of a child. He was sentenced to probation, though it was revoked two years later, and he was not required to register as a sex offender.