News in your town

Local workers memorial event to move online this year

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Saturday afternoon)

Iowa governor reports nearly 650 new COVID-19 cases statewide

Police: Dubuque woman assaulted son, failed to get him treatment for kidney stones

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Saturday morning)

Ask the TH: What's up with big blue cross on Military Road?

Parent company of Dubuque manufacturer confirms workforce hour reductions

Keeney re-elected as chairman of Grant County Board