MAQUOKETA, Iowa — The case for a Dubuque County teen accused of stealing firearms from a Maquoketa store has been waived to juvenile court.
Kasey J. Jones, 17, of Bernard, was charged in Iowa District Court of Jackson County with second-degree burglary, trafficking in stolen weapons used in a crime, second-degree theft, possession of burglar’s tools and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Jones was charged automatically as an adult in the case due to a state law that automatically tries 16- and 17-year-old offenders as adults if they are accused of serious crimes.
Jackson County Attorney Sara Davenport confirmed that Jones’ case was waived to juvenile court. A motion for the waiver was filed in August.
Jones was one of three people charged in connection with the July 3 theft of five firearms from Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto in Maquoketa.
Manu C. Mac Duir, 22, of Maquoketa, and Nicholas P. Williams, 28, of Lost Nation, both are charged with one count each of second-degree burglary and second-degree theft. They have pleaded not guilty.
Court documents state that Mac Duir admitted to driving a vehicle that dropped Jones off near Theisen’s on July 3.
Documents state that Jones broke a window with rocks to get inside. He then broke a glass display case with another rock and stole five handguns. Jones was seen on camera leaving the store at about 3:10 a.m.
Williams took possession of the firearms after the theft, documents state.
Police later received tips reporting that Jones bragged about the theft and that he had pictures on Facebook with the firearms, documents state.
Documents state that Jones and Kenneth B.W. Judd, 17, of Baldwin, were in a garage in Maquoketa on July 5 when Judd was trying to make a video with Jones holding a firearm.
“(Judd) while attempting the video recording discharged the firearm with the bullet going through (Jones’) phone, through his finger and into a concrete slab,” documents state. “The tip of (Jones’) finger was shot off then (thrown) away in the trash. (Jones) has had various surgeries on his finger since the bone was exposed.”
Documents state that a Snapchat video shows Judd laughing while Jones held the handgun and talked about being shot by Judd.
Judd is charged as an adult in Iowa District Court of Jackson County with reckless use of a firearm causing serious injury. He has pleaded not guilty.