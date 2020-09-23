News in your town

Grant County fish dealer accused of illegal possession of Asian carp

Authorities: Man shot in Jones County by law enforcement after brandishing firearm

Lancaster council weighs in on masks for city employees

Dubuque man accused of 2 shootings charged with 2 more assaults

2 men injured in construction accident in Dubuque County

Asbury Eagles Club temporarily closes after patron tests positive for COVID-19

Galena extends outdoor restaurant seating to end of October

57 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, 18 more in Grant County

2 out-of-state greyhound owners banned from racing in Dubuque after investigation

Lancaster council voices support for hunting ban on city property

Julien Dubuque Bridge project to stretch on, frustrating motorists, impacting businesses

As Dubuque County nears COVID-19 positivity rate threshold, school officials plan to stay the course

Reasons for optimism: Local farmers benefit from good weather, improved markets, government aid

Police: Dubuque woman threatens man with crowbar during dispute

Authorities confirm Clayton County inmate died nearly 2 weeks ago

Grant County fish dealer accused of illegal possession of Asian carp

2 men injured in construction accident in Dubuque County

Asbury Eagles Club temporarily closes after patron tests positive for COVID-19

46 additional COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours, 1 additional death

Lancaster council weighs in on masks for city employees

Authorities: Man shot in Jones County by law enforcement after brandishing firearm

Fountain of Youth hosts virtual fundraising event Thursday

Guttenberg hosts citywide garage sales Friday, Saturday

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Monday)

Cuba City seeks support for new K-9 program

NICC to offer veganism course in Manchester

Lafayette County sheriff reminds ATV/UTV riders of travel restrictions

Lafayette County farmer conservation group to host drive-by field day

Royal Bank to acquire 2 more branch locations, including in PDC

Grant County department to receive $50,000 grant

Hillcrest to offer memorial lights during Reflections in the Park

Dubuque solid waste agency to resume acceptance of household hazardous items

1 injured when vehicle rear-ends baler near Lancaster

Dubuque council drops ramp rate, OKs snow removal contracts

With $1.1 million backing, new innovation hub aims to grow businesses in SW Wisconsin

40 additional COVID-19 cases, 1 more death in Dubuque County

Lafayette County searching for new health director

Local law enforcement reports

Jury convicts man of sexually assaulting woman in Dubuque

2 Jo Daviess County Board members resign

Longtime Dyersville city attorney resigning

New Dyersville business offers healthy drink options