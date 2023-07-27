Construction of the new Cascade Public Library is one step closer to reality after Cascade City Council approved an 80-page plan of how it will bid out the project during a public hearing at the July 24 meeting. Bids will be available July 28, with a pre-bid meeting Tuesday, Aug. 8 for any contractors or consultants that want to ask questions or review plans. Bids will be due Thursday, Sept. 7.

The council also approved an amendment to its contract with FEH Design to include payments to its subcontractor, Buesing, at $16,417.50. Previously this payment was to be made separately, Buesing was chosen for being the lowest bid from participating three firms.

