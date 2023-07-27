Construction of the new Cascade Public Library is one step closer to reality after Cascade City Council approved an 80-page plan of how it will bid out the project during a public hearing at the July 24 meeting. Bids will be available July 28, with a pre-bid meeting Tuesday, Aug. 8 for any contractors or consultants that want to ask questions or review plans. Bids will be due Thursday, Sept. 7.
The council also approved an amendment to its contract with FEH Design to include payments to its subcontractor, Buesing, at $16,417.50. Previously this payment was to be made separately, Buesing was chosen for being the lowest bid from participating three firms.
In the wake of staff shortages at Aquin Little Angels Daycare forcing the center to drop its latchkey after-school program for now, the Council gave City Administrator Lisa Kotter permission to help by writing a grant with the city as the applicant. If approved, the grant would give $10,000, requiring a match of $5,000. This was after Kotter met with representatives from Little Angels and listened in to a webinar for state grant funding for bringing in a consultant to evaluate future ideas they could implement through a business plan.
The council approved the second reading of the vacant building registration ordinance. This ordinance would have any commercial or industrial building determined to be vacant, by the definition of the ordinance, to be registered with the city for inspection. Inspected buildings will be held to upkeep standards in order to remain vacant. While the ordinance’s current state only addresses commercial and industrial properties, council member Megan Oliphant stated that she would like to see it extended to residential in six months after seeing several run-down, empty houses in town.
The council discussed the limitation of garage and rummage sales on residential property sales to three times a year for a maximum of three consecutive days. The city will also consult with city attorneys to determine if this ordinance should apply to all residential, commercial and industrial properties. No vote was held.