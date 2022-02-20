Three former Dubuque County Attorney’s Office employees claim that their departures were prompted by open hostility and mismanagement from County Attorney C.J. May III.
The former employees who spoke with the Telegraph Herald said May’s treatment of staff members since taking office has directly led to high turnover in the office and that May has mismanaged several cases and trials.
“I left for one reason and one reason only, and that is C.J. May,” said Alisha Stach-Lorang, a former assistant county attorney who resigned in 2020 after working at the office since 1999.
May, a Democrat, defeated Republican Scott Nelson in the November 2018 election to succeed Democrat Ralph Potter, who served as county attorney for 12 years.
May became county attorney on Jan. 1, 2019. Since that time, eight employees in the county attorney’s office have retired, two resigned, one transferred to the county recorder’s office and one employee was fired during his initial probationary period, according to May.
In a statement to the Telegraph Herald, May said his assuming control of the county attorney’s office resulted in significant workplace changes that sought to make prosecutors more accountable and improve case outcomes. He contends that those changes have resulted in “better outcomes for Dubuque County residents,” but he added that those changes were met with resistance from some employees.
“Most of the staff contributed to our newfound success, while only a few resisted necessary changes ultimately because they didn’t like being held accountable,” May said in his statement. “To those who still long for how things used to be in the county attorney’s office — that ship has sailed.”
May declined to offer any further comment on the allegations made against him by former employees, who argued that his management of the county attorney’s office did not improve staff performance but instead drove many to either resign or retire.
“It was a situation where he ran a very toxic, micromanaging office,” said Brigit Barnes, a former assistant Dubuque County attorney who retired from that county attorney’s office at the end of 2020 but then went on to work in the Polk County (Iowa) Attorney’s Office. “We lost a lot of good staff because of him.”
May is seeking reelection this year. Three other attorneys already have announced their intention to challenge him — Nelson, Democrat Sam Wooden and Assistant Dubuque County Attorney Richard Kirkendall, who will run without being affiliated with a political party — and all three have referenced the turnover in the county attorney’s office during May’s tenure.
Barnes, who started working for the Dubuque County Attorney’s Office in 2007, said she did not wish to leave her position in Dubuque, but when May took office, she immediately took issue with policy changes made by him, such as requiring that May be attached to all attorneys’ correspondence among judges, victims and witnesses and not allowing interns to try cases.
“It is unheard of for a county attorney to be CC’d in all your communication with witnesses and victims,” Barnes said.
Stach-Lorang described May as highly controlling without having the expertise to provide meaningful direction to the office. She alleged that May referred to women in derogatory language and would frequently yell at office staff.
She also accused May of prolonged periods of being absent during the workday without explanation of his whereabouts.
“He would send out emails telling people to meet him at his office,” Stach-Lorang said. “You would go, and he would not even be there.”
Caitlin Vrotsos, who worked as a victim/witness coordinator for the county attorney’s office from 2017 until she left in November 2019, stated in an email that there were several instances when May obstructed her work by negotiating plea deals without first speaking with victims. She also contended that May lacked understanding of victims’ rights, citing an incident when she said May questioned why she would provide victim support services to male victims.
“Under his leadership, I could no longer serve and protect victims in the way that they deserved to be,” she stated. “In fact, I felt like I could no longer provide even the minimum requirements of victims’ rights in the state of Iowa.”
All three former employees who spoke with the TH alleged that May did not possess the necessary experience to take the role of county attorney, resulting in several of his decisions negatively affecting multiple cases.
May was the first county attorney in Dubuque County in at least 20 years to not have any prior experience as an assistant county attorney. Prior to taking office, he had 30 years of experience practicing civil and criminal law, including working as a municipal prosecutor and a magistrate.
Barnes said May often would insert himself in high-profile cases that he was not experienced enough to litigate and that he would not contribute the work needed to properly argue the prosecution’s position.
“He wanted to insert himself in our cases, and he would do nothing,” Barnes said. “He would only come onto cases that were attracting the attention of the media.”
In one case in which May was involved, Barnes said she asked if he would prefer giving opening or closing statements for the prosecution, but he declined to do either.
“He said to me, ‘You are so experienced. I would like to watch you work,” Barnes said.
Barnes said her decision to leave the Dubuque County Attorney’s Office stems from May’s handling of the prosecution of Deonte W.B. Ellison. Ellison was charged with first-degree murder for fatally shooting Curtis R. Smothers on July 2, 2020, on Loras Boulevard. Ellison’s defense claimed he acted in self-defense.
Barnes said she initially was assigned to handle Ellison’s trial. When May filed to join Barnes in prosecuting the case, she insisted a third attorney be brought on as well.
“The defense was highly skilled, I knew it would require rigorous preparation to succeed, and I knew he would not be capable of rigorous prep,” Barnes said. “I told him he could assist me, but I needed someone else who is going to hit the ground running.”
Barnes said May declined her request, which prompted her to file for retirement and exit the case. In March 2021, May prosecuted the Ellison case without Barnes, and the jury found Ellison guilty of a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter.
“It was incredibly poor judgment on his part,” Barnes said. “It was a victory for the defense.”
Stach-Lorang said she was restricted by May from negotiating plea agreements for at-risk youth, including preventing her from utilizing the Dubuque Fountain of Youth’s Partners in Change program as part of plea agreements. Stach-Lorang said she felt the proposal only was denied because May had not thought of it first.
“He only wanted to do something if it was his idea,” she said. “He wanted credit for it.”
While Barnes has not worked at the Dubuque County Attorney’s office for more than a year, she said she believes the office will continue to hemorrhage staff and compromise on cases while it remains under the leadership of May.
“He is completely unfit,” Barnes said. “It is undercutting justice in Dubuque County.”