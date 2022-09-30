Authorities said a Dubuque man accelerated his vehicle, dragging another man 50 yards and injuring him, when the other man attempted to retrieve a child from the vehicle.
Jamir J. Jordan, 33, of 1550 Butterfield Drive, Apt. 115, was arrested at 1:47 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Pear Street on a warrant charging assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and child endangerment. He also was cited with reckless driving.
Court documents state that on Monday, Jordan went to Super 20 Mobile Home Park in rural Dubuque to talk to his ex-girlfriend Alexis Haupert. Jordan was in his vehicle and holding Haupert's son when he and Haupert started arguing.
Haupert told police that Jordan put his vehicle into reverse and drove backward quickly, causing the tires to squeal. He then drove forward quickly, causing the tires to squeal again. Haupert yelled at Jordan to stop and return her child.
"As Alexis was attempting to catch the car, Jordan continued to drive back and forth, refusing to let Alexis reach her child, who was still on Jordan's lap," documents state.
Haupert's father, Joshua A. Haupert, arrived and attempted to get the child from Jordan.
"Josh then attempted to reach the car, and again Jordan sped forward before placing the car in reverse and letting Josh reach the driver`s door," documents state. "As Josh reached the door and attempted to open it to retrieve (the boy), Jordan accelerated at a high rate of speed, dragging Josh down the road for approximately 50 yards, causing injury to Josh's leg. After Josh was able to free himself from the vehicle, Jordan continued down the road. Jordan stopped at the end of the road, opened his door, tossed (the boy) into the grass and left the area at a high rate of speed."
Authorities reported that witnesses corroborated that version of events and a neighbor's security system captured footage.