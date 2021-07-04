One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash Friday in Dubuque.
Karlie D. Welbes, 19, of Dubuque, was taken by her family to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at about 11:15 a.m. Friday on Wacker Drive north of Dodge Street. Police said James A. Robinson, 32, of Scales Mound, Ill., attempted to cross Wacker Drive from one parking lot to another without yielding to traffic. Robinson’s vehicle was struck by Welbes’ vehicle. Welbes was traveling north on Wacker Drive.
Robinson was cited with unsafe entry onto a roadway.