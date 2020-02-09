Schools

Dubuque Elementary Schools

Monday: Grilled chicken sandwich or sunbutter & jelly sandwich, baked beans and pears.

Tuesday: Pizza crunchers or deli ham & cheese sandwich, mixed vegetables and orange wedges.

Wednesday: Hot dog on a bun or sunbutter & jelly sandwich with string cheese, broccoli and fruit slushie.

Thursday: Chicken nuggets with roll or deli turkey & cheese sandwich, mashed potatoes & gravy and fruit mix.

Friday: Walking taco or sunbutter & jelly sandwich with string cheese, refried beans and cinnamon applesauce.

Dubuque Middle Schools

Monday: Jumbo cheese ravioli with garlic breadstick or barbecue chicken sandwich, garden salad and mandarin oranges.

Tuesday: Philly cheesesteak sandwich or all-beef hot dog on a bun, broccoli and peaches.

Wednesday: Walking taco with Spanish rice or grilled Italian chicken, refried beans and fruit mix.

Thursday: Macaroni & cheese with garlic breadstick or sloppy joe sandwich, green beans and strawberries.

Friday: Chicken noodle soup with sunbutter & grape jelly sandwich or shredded pork sandwich, baby carrots and pineapple.

Dubuque High Schools

Monday: Popcorn chicken with roll or cheeseburger on a bun, garden salad and pineapple.

Tuesday: Bosco sticks with marinara sauce or turkey & cheese melt, green beans and mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Chicken chili with corn bread or all-beef hot dog on a bun, steamed peas and pears.

Thursday: Egg roll with fried rice or shredded pork sandwich, broccoli and peaches.

Friday: Macaroni & cheese with garlic breadstick or spicy chicken sandwich, baked beans and fruit salad.

East Dubuque High School

Monday: French toast with sausage links or cheese quesadilla, potato smiles and fruit juice.

Tuesday: Chicken strips with roll or barbecue rib sandwich, mashed potatoes and pears.

Wednesday: Hot dog on a bun with cheese sauce or chicken fajita wrap, french fries and fruit mix.

Thursday: Beef nachos or deli sandwich, refried beans and applesauce.

Friday: Macaroni & cheese with roll or chicken bacon ranch wrap, corn and pineapple.

Wahlert High School

Monday: Popcorn chicken with roll, Au Gratin potatoes and sliced pears.

Tuesday: Meatball sub sandwich, Italian salad and sliced peaches.

Wednesday: Beef soft-shell tacos, Mexican rice and apple wedges.

Thursday: Barbecue rib sandwich, waffle fries and banana.

Friday: Mini corn dogs, coleslaw and mandarin oranges.

Western Dubuque High School

Monday: Popcorn chicken with roll, mashed potatoes and fruit mix.

Tuesday: Hot ham & cheese sandwich, hash browns and cinnamon apples.

Wednesday: Cheese-filled breadstick, fresh salad and fruit slushie.

Thursday: Soft-shell taco, cheesy Mexican rice and fresh oranges.

Friday: Pepperoni pizza pocket, baked beans and peaches.

Seniors

Alverno Apartments and Ecumenical Tower and Mobile Meals (both 543-7065)

Monday: Breaded fish sandwich, corn and fresh fruit.

Tuesday: Salisbury beef, whipped potatoes and cookie.

Wednesday: Pineapple chicken, broccoli and fresh fruit.

Thursday: Roast beef with gravy, green beans and cake.

Friday: Chicken noodle soup, green pea salad and cottage cheese with pineapple.

Lifetime Center (556-3305)

Monday: Assorted chicken pieces, baked potato and apricot.

Tuesday: Salisbury steak with gravy, creamed peas and scalloped pineapple.

Wednesday: Pork roast, rice pilaf and peaches.

Thursday: Breaded pollock, green beans and fruit cocktail.

Friday: Italian beef sandwich, veggie pasta salad and strawberry cheesecake.

Windsor Park (582-5100)

Monday: Club sandwich, dessert and drink.

Tuesday: Roast turkey & dressing, dessert and drink.

Wednesday: Baked ham, dessert and drink.

Thursday: Roast pork, dessert and drink.

Friday: Fried shrimp, dessert and drink.

Golden Meals (815-232-8896)

Monday: Beef stew, pears and biscuit.

Tuesday: Chicken parmesan, Italian vegetables and peaches.

Wednesday: Beef stroganoff, stewed tomatoes and pineapple.

Thursday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and fresh fruit.

Friday: Chili, cornbread and applesauce.