Authorities said a woman was injured in a rollover crash Saturday outside of Dubuque.
Molly G. Dillon, 42, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of a minor leg injury, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department. She was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Nathan D. Dillon, 42, of Dubuque.
The crash occurred at 7:25 p.m. Saturday on Olde Davenport Road south of Dubuque. Authorities said Nathan Dillon was driving south when he lost control of his vehicle and it left the roadway. It struck utility pole guidelines and a fence, then overturned and came to rest 10 feet off of the road in a wooded area.
Nathan Dillon was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle.