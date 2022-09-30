7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contests, games, live music and vendors will be featured at the all-day cheese celebration. Food and drink available for purchase. Admission: Free. More information: facebook.com/shullsburgcheesefest.
Galena Oktoberfest
Saturday, Depot Park, 91 Bouthillier St., Galena, Ill.
Noon to 10 p.m. Galena celebrates German heritage with food, drinks, live music and dancing, games, polka lessons, pumpkin decorating and wiener dog races. No carry-ins permitted. Admission: $10, free for 12 and under. More information: galenalions.org/home.
Pet Cafe at Carnegie-Stout Public Library
Saturday, Carnegie-Stout Public Librarythird-floor auditorium, 360 W. 11th St.
10 a.m. to noon. Come meet adoptable animals and bring a donation for animals in need. Refreshments are included, and a selection of pet-related books will be available to borrow. Admission: Free. More information: bit.ly/3dRPHOB.
3 to 8 p.m. Dubuque Unidos will celebrate Latinx Heritage Month with a block party featuring food, live music, dancers and resources for the community. The first 50 people to come will get free tacos from El Paisano. Food and drink available for purchase. Admission: Free. More information: 563-582-3681.
Dubuque Symphony Orchestra Classics 1: “The Nightingale”
Saturday and Sunday, Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St.
7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. A new work by violinist Laura Schwendinger will have its world premiere at the DSO’s season opening show. A free lecture featuring the composer and William Intriligator will be given at 1 p.m. Sunday before the performance. Admission: $20-$89. Tickets available at: Five Flags box office and at ticketmaster.com. More information: dubuquesymphony.org.
