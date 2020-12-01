GALENA, Ill. {span}—Galena Public Library will hold its popular annual literature festival next month, but entirely online.
At 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, Galena Lit Fest will feature online interviews and presentations from authors and professors on literature and author history.
Major events will include a dinner-to-go event, with a presentation given by Dubuque author Heather Gudenkauf and a performance portrayal of author Agatha Christie by Debra Miller.
All events will take place online.
For tickets or more information, call 815-777-0200 or visit galenalibrary.org.