A jury this week convicted a Dubuque man of three child sex crimes.
Bryan M. Halfhill, 36, was convicted in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County of second-degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a child and lascivious acts with a child-soliciting a person to arrange a sex act with a child. His sentencing hearing has been set for Dec. 16.
Court documents state that Halfhill and Gina C. Urbain, 35, of Epworth, Iowa, repeatedly sexually abused a child younger than 8 from June 2016 to December 2018 and that Halfhill solicited Urbain to arrange access to a child he could sexually abuse.
Authorities also reported finding images of child pornography on Urbain’s cellphone, documents said.
Urbain is charged with second-degree sexual abuse in connection with the case.
Investigators reported finding out about the abuse when they interviewed the child in connection with another investigation. In that case, Urbain is charged with second-degree sexual abuse, accused of abusing a girl younger than 12 years old in November.