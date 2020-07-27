The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Jeffrey J. Ware, 35, of 446 Kaufmann Ave., was arrested at 10:02 p.m. Saturday at his residence on a warrant charging two counts of delivery of methamphetamine.
- Manda J. Brimeyer, 34, of 1551 Bluff St., No. 2, was arrested at 8:19 p.m. Saturday at her residence on three counts of assault. Court documents state that Brimeyer assaulted Rhonda D. Timmons, 30, and her 8-year-old daughter, both of 1571 Bluff St., No. 3, and Christine Y. Smith, 31, of Davenport, Iowa, by dumping coffee on them.
- Alicia R. Pollock, 24, of Epworth, Iowa, was arrested at 1:20 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Main Street on a warrant charging two counts of child endangerment.
- Ricky L. Maas, 51, of 1050 Valentine Drive, reported the theft of a vehicle worth $3,000 between July 4 and Friday from a storage facility at 1087 Cedar Cross Road.