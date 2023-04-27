Whether a Delaware County woman fatally shot her boyfriend is not the central question of her trial, but rather it is whether she acted in self-defense.
Danielle S. Weiner, 35, of Ryan, Iowa, is charged in Iowa District Court of Delaware County with first-degree murder in the Feb. 8, 2021, shooting death of Devon Hierrezuelo, 27, of Oak Lawn, Ill.
The trial, which began Tuesday with jury selection, is being held at the Dubuque County Courthouse following a motion for change of venue due to pre-trial publicity of the case.
Recommended for you
In opening arguments on Wednesday, prosecutors said Weiner killed her boyfriend during an argument, while defense attorneys contended Weiner acted in self-defense.
Assistant Iowa Attorney General Thomas Bakke said Weiner reported to law enforcement directly after the shooting that the shooter was an unknown man who fled, though responding authorities did not see signs of anyone leaving the apartment.
“They found Devon in a hall by the kitchen, not in the living room where the defendant said an unknown man shot Devon,” Bakke said. “They found a trail of blood leading to the bedroom. The body had been moved, and it was the defendant that moved him.”
Leigha Lattner, one of Weiner’s attorneys, asserted that Weiner shot Hierrezuelo after neighbors reported hearing an escalating argument.
“But we believe the evidence is going to show valid, legitimate reasons why Ms. Weiner defended herself that night,” she said. “Just because she was not forthcoming with officers that night does not mean that she committed murder.”
Testimony from the prosecution’s witnesses on Wednesday provided more detail into events before and after the shooting.
Tanya Fish and Willis Kruse lived in the apartment above Weiner with Fish’s two children. Fish testified that the night of Feb. 7, 2021, she heard a loud physical and verbal argument coming from the apartment below that lasted into the early hours of the next day. She also reported seeing a woman running out to a vehicle and back to the apartment during the argument.
“I heard, ‘Well, if you want to live with him, go live with him. You’ve got 30 seconds to pack your stuff and leave my (expletive) house,’” Fish testified. “So the male said, ‘I am hurrying.’ And right after that I heard a gunshot.”
Both Fish and Kruse testified that they heard the gunshot around 1 a.m. Fish’s initial 911 call was made at 1:14 a.m., according to court documents.
“When I was on phone with 911, I did hear somebody talking,” Fish testified. “I heard, ‘Grab towels.’ And yes, I did hear, ‘Well, we have to move him,’ and someone else said, ‘Why do we have to move him?’”
Weiner called 911 at 1:19 a.m., documents state. The call was played Wednesday.
On the call, Weiner said the shooter was a man she did not know and that she did not see the shooting happen. She also reported that her two teenage daughters and 5-year-old son were in the apartment at the time.
“Someone is bleeding,” Weiner said on the call. “They were shot in the face. Please hurry because I’m trying to keep him alive.”
Delaware County sheriff’s deputies Austin Zuercher and Tim Schwendinger both testified that they were among the first to arrive on scene following the 911 calls. They found Weiner’s vehicle with its lights on before going into the apartment, where they found Weiner standing by Hierrezuelo’s body lying in a hallway near the kitchen.
Schwendinger said Weiner told him she was going to sleep when she heard a “tussle” and a gunshot, and Weiner gave the impression that the shooting happened in the kitchen.
However, Zuercher said there was a large spot of blood in the bedroom, as well as “drag marks” of blood leading out into a hallway. A shell casing, empty gun holster and bloody mop also were found in the bedroom.
Since Weiner’s story was inconsistent with the scene, Zuercher said authorities decided to take the family to the police station. Authorities also decided to pat down Weiner and the teenagers.
“(Weiner) handed her purse over to her middle daughter, and she stepped out (of the patrol vehicle),” he said. “...When the defendant was being patted down, I could see the two daughters moving around in the back seat. I asked them what was going on and what they were moving for, and they stopped.
“Then we patted down the daughters. Before the last daughter got out I could see she had moved something underneath where the 5-year-old was sitting in the backseat. Underneath the 5-year-old inside of a brown blanket, I found a handgun.”
Schwendinger said he took Weiner’s children to the sheriff’s department and that one of the daughters said on the phone “something to the effect of ‘I can’t raise these kids by myself.’”
Matthew Schalk, special agent with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, testified about phone calls Weiner made while in jail, including that she did not initially talk about arguing self-defense in a trial.
“I think there were jail phone calls that referenced that she initially said she didn’t know what the defense was going to be, and she wanted to wait to see what we had in law enforcement,” Schalk said.
Clips of several phone calls made in February 2021 also were played, including one in which Weiner noted to one of her daughters that “I told you not to talk to (law enforcement).”
The trial will resume at 9 a.m. today.