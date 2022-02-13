The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Nicholas A. Vargas, 19, of 2200 Bennett St., was arrested at 6:29 a.m. Saturday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant that accused him of unauthorized use of a credit card under $1,500.
  • Daniel K. Gabriel, 18, of 2200 Bennett St., was arrested at 6:38 a.m. Saturday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant that accused him of unauthorized use of a credit card under $1,500.
  • Nicholas E. A. Ploessl, 30, of 1208 Rhomberg Ave., was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Friday at his residence on a charge of false imprisonment.

