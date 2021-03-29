The Woodward Communications Foundation recently awarded grants totaling $35,500 to three area organizations.
The foundation provided $25,000 to the East Dubuque District Library Foundation, to help build a new community center and expand the existing library; $2,500 to the Iowa College Foundation, to help support Iowa’s 23 colleges and universities; and $8,000 to Platteville Main Street/Platteville Area Pickleball Association, to help construct an eight-court pickleball complex at Legion Park, according to a press release.
The foundation is the charitable arm of Woodward Communications Inc., the parent company of the Telegraph Herald.